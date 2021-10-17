Advertisement

Another Beautiful Day But Gulf Moisture Returns Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
we drop down into the low to mid 40′s to start your Sunday, so you may want to have the heaters ready before bed tonight. Sunday we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but it’ll still feel great with highs in the low 70′s along with low dew points.

Muggy air starts filtering back in for the middle of next week, which will bring our highs back into the low to mid 80′s. A cold front will move near our area, but at this point it doesn’t look like it’s going to be able to full move through Central Texas. Thus, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80′s heading into next weekend, with a few spotty showers expected by the end of the week.

