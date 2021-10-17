Baylor earns Top 25 ranking with win over BYU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are back in the Top 25!

Baylor sits at No. 20 in the AP’s latest poll released Sunday afternoon.

The ranking comes after Baylor knocked off No. 19 BYU 38-24 at McLane Stadium Saturday.

Baylor was ranked No. 21 after beating Iowa State earlier in the season, but dropped out of the Top 25 with a loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The win on Saturday also made Baylor Bowl eligible this season, but Star Runningback Abram Smith said the goals for this team are much higher than that.

TOP 25:

Georgia Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Michigan Penn State Oklahoma State Michigan State Oregon Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M North Carolina State Auburn Baylor SMU San Diego State Pittsburgh UTSA Purdue

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

