Baylor earns Top 25 ranking with win over BYU

By Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are back in the Top 25!

Baylor sits at No. 20 in the AP’s latest poll released Sunday afternoon.

The ranking comes after Baylor knocked off No. 19 BYU 38-24 at McLane Stadium Saturday.

Baylor was ranked No. 21 after beating Iowa State earlier in the season, but dropped out of the Top 25 with a loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The win on Saturday also made Baylor Bowl eligible this season, but Star Runningback Abram Smith said the goals for this team are much higher than that.

TOP 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Penn State
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oregon
  11. Iowa
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Kentucky
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Texas A&M
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Auburn
  20. Baylor
  21. SMU
  22. San Diego State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. UTSA
  25. Purdue

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

