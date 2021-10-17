Advertisement

Bears knock off No. 19 BYU

By Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a successful Homecoming for the Baylor football team as it knocked off the 19th ranked team in the country.

The Bears hosted future Big 12 opponent BYU. Baylor had a warm welcome for the team that was recently invited to join the conference, but as soon as the game started, the pleasantries were few and far between.

Baylor dominated the line of scrimmage all afternoon, racking up over 300 rushing yards.

Abram Smith was responsible for 188 of those, adding three touchdowns.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle played a few snaps at Fullback and scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

BYU led the game heading into the second quarter, but the Bears were able to take the lead back and protect it the rest of the way.

Baylor beat BYU 38-24 in the end.

The Bears have a bye next Saturday, and will host the Texas Longhorns on October 30th.

