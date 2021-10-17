Advertisement

BYU participates in Baylor homecoming, gives back to Waco

Baylor Homecoming Parade 2021
Baylor Homecoming Parade 2021(Baylor University via Twitter)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Brigham Young University participated in Baylor University’s homecoming festivities Saturday.

The BYU team was the opposing team playing against Baylor in its homecoming game however members of BYU including the university’s president Kevin Worthen had a float in the parade. Baylor says that was its way of welcoming BYU into the Big 12 Conference following Texas and Oklahoma’s exit from the conference.

The BYU Cougars returned the kindness by hosting a donation drive during their tailgate event at Brazos Park East in Waco before the homecoming game.

“One of the things we wanted to do to say thank you was a little bit of a food drive,” said Taggart Barron, a member of the BU Alumni Association. “So we have a truck down the way there collecting canned goods and diapers and as part of this event we’re just going to see what we can do to stock the local food banks here in Waco,” he said.

Although it was unusual to see the opponents participating in the homecoming festivities, some Baylor fans say they appreciate the camaraderie.

“I think it’s good to have another Christian school in the Big 12,”said Baylor alum Brett Farnum. “I think those kinds of things happen when you have another faith based organization and university and we give back to each other and support each other’s communities.”

BYU alumni representatives said since they will be joining the Big 12, they anticipate playing against Baylor more frequently and plan to host similar events and ways to give back to Waco.

