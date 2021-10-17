Advertisement

Crawford: Historical society hosts Tonkawa tribe celebration

The Crawford Community Historical Society hosted a celebration for the Tonkawa Tribe and their...
The Crawford Community Historical Society hosted a celebration for the Tonkawa Tribe and their petroglyphs at Tonkawa Falls Park Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford Community Historical Society hosted a celebration for the Tonkawa Tribe and their petroglyphs at Tonkawa Falls Park Saturday.

There, the group educated Central Texans about the tribe and the petroglyphs they left behind.

The group hopes to eventually raise funds to build a museum dedicated to the tribe and say it’s important to continue documenting the petroglyphs for generations to come.

“They’re a treasure,” said David Lintz.

“So, fundraising is important for the society group and then highlighting the petroglyphs will be what they end up with.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Crawford Community Historical Society can find more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military retirees and veterans with disabilities are about to see their monthly paychecks go up...
Retired and disabled veterans receiving largest pay raise in decades
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality
The bodies of a woman and a 5-year-old girl were found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
Texas flooding sweeps vehicles away; bodies of woman and girl, 5, recovered
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Four injured in early morning shooting outside Killeen nightclub
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher accused of online solicitation of a minor now charged with stalking

Latest News

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and the Texas Historical Commission unveiled the restored Falls...
Marlin: Falls County courthouse renovations unveiled
Darby
RGIII visits McGregor High students
One person has died following a drive-by shooting in Bedias, said the Grimes County Sheriff.
Navasota High School senior killed in drive-by shooting
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Four injured in early morning shooting outside Killeen nightclub