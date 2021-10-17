Crawford: Historical society hosts Tonkawa tribe celebration

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford Community Historical Society hosted a celebration for the Tonkawa Tribe and their petroglyphs at Tonkawa Falls Park Saturday.

There, the group educated Central Texans about the tribe and the petroglyphs they left behind.

The group hopes to eventually raise funds to build a museum dedicated to the tribe and say it’s important to continue documenting the petroglyphs for generations to come.

“They’re a treasure,” said David Lintz.

“So, fundraising is important for the society group and then highlighting the petroglyphs will be what they end up with.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Crawford Community Historical Society can find more information on their Facebook page.

