McLennan County honors lives lost to COVID with Bridge of Souls exhibit

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco and McLennan County honored the Central Texans lost in the COVID-19 pandemic with a ceremony of remembrance and Bridge of Souls exhibit Sunday afternoon.

It’s a loss that nearly every Central Texan, including Tammy Harralson, can relate to. She lost her mother to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“I think it’s really important to make the lives lost represented in a physical way so that the community can see that this tragedy is real and impacts everyone,” she said.

“She passed away before she got the chance to get vaccinated. It wasn’t available for her at the time.”

To honor her memory and the 600 others from McLennan County who died from the disease, Cultural Arts of Waco and other organizations worked for months to create the art exhibit, displaying individual silhouettes, each unique to their personality.

“One of the things she loved the most was bowling, and she was very involved with her bowling association,” Harralson said.

“So, I was able to get them to personalize her banner with those things.”

Doreen Ravenscroft, president of Cultural Arts of Waco, says she wanted to capture how the lives were different from one another, and not just a statistic.

“These are souls we have lost, but the souls have color,” she said.

“So, I felt very strongly that the images had to be with strong colors because each of those people gave color, gave life to their families, friends and community.”

A powerful color of her mother that Harralson hopes will never fade away.

“I’ve talked to some of her friends since she passed and they’re having a hard time those groups organized without my mom leading the way,” she said.

“So, she’s dearly missed, she loved her family and we’re gonna miss her.”

The Bridge of Souls exhibit will remain on display at Indian Spring Park in Waco through November 20.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

