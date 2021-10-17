Advertisement

A VERY Nice Start To The Week with Another Cold Front Later

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another nice evening is in store with temperatures in the mid low 70′s to start. We dip to the mid 50′s after sunset, with morning lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. We’ll have a nice sunrise for the morning commute, and dew points will stay low for your Monday! Highs hit the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

Temperatures slowly warm up going towards the middle of the week as another cold front approaches. We’ll reach the mid 80′s on Wednesday before the front moves in during the overnight going into Thursday. Not much rain is expected from the front, but the main thing the front does is keep our temperatures in check as we head into next weekend. We’ll dip to the low 80′s Thursday, with highs in the upper 70′s Friday afternoon. Next weekend is looking good with highs in the low 80′s and dew points staying fairly low.

