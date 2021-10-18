Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested a man and a woman after executing a search warrant at a local residence and allegedly finding methamphetamine.

The incident happened the morning of October 18 at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.

Deputies with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, the Bosque County District Attorney Investigator, and officers with the Meridian Police Department secured the home and took Cecilia Jones into custody without incident.

Shortly after the woman’s arrest, Mathew Jones, also a resident of the home, drove by the residence, observed officers, and fled, officials said.

Investigators pursued Jones a short distance, conducting a traffic stop in the 400 block of Hill Street, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported back to the residence.

Mathew and Cecilia Jones were transported to the Bosque County Jail after authorities finished the search of the residence.

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamines and “items of paraphernalia indicative of the use and distribution of methamphetamines,” officials said.

“I am proud of our working relationship with the DA’s office and our local agencies within our jurisdiction as we continue to investigate the trafficking of narcotics in and around Bosque County,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

The Sheriff said authorities discovered meth after executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Bosque Street. (Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

