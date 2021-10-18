Baylor men’s basketball ranked No. 8 in preseason poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The reigning National Champions will begin their title defense ranked No. 8.

The Baylor Men’s basketball team sits in the 8th slot in the Associated Press’s preseason poll released Monday.

Big 12 foes Kansas (No. 3) and Texas (No. 5) came in ahead of the Bears.

Baylor lost four starters from last year’s championship roster, including All-American guards Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler.

The Bears are hoping to be the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to repeat as National Champions.

That feat has only been accomplished twice in the last 45 years, with the other being Duke in 1991 and 1992.

The new season begins for Baylor on November 12th when the Bears host Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center.

