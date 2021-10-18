Comfortable weather Monday but warmer-than-normal conditions return soon

Friday’s cold front helped to significantly drop temperatures and made the weekend feel a bit more like early November than mid-October. The cool air won’t be lasting for terribly long though because we’re expecting to warm up above average starting tomorrow through the middle of next week with temperatures akin to early October! Morning temperatures today are starting out ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s and will steadily warm up into the mid-70s thanks to an abundance of sunshine and generally light winds throughout the day. Today’s afternoon temperatures will be close to about 5° below average but we’ll be slightly warmer than normal starting tomorrow and significantly warmer than normal by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will still be comfortably crisp in the mid-to-upper 50s Tuesday morning which is close to average. Despite partly cloudy skies, highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. By Wednesday, expect morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s to warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. A cold front will be on approach late Wednesday into Thursday and while that could maybe spark some isolated rain, rain chances Wednesday night and Thursday are capped around 20%. The front should move through at least part of the area but will stall out. Temperatures behind the front may drop a little bit but should honestly remain close to where they were ahead of the front in the low-to-mid 80s with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. The front moves north as a warm front Thursday into Friday keeping those temperatures warm through the weekend and into next week. Highs should be at least 5° warmer than normal in the mid-80s with morning lows 10°+ warmer than normal. There may be another storm system to talk about for the middle of next week, but chances are only at 20% for now.

