Copperas Cove police identify alleged hit-and-run driver involved in wreck

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was driving a Ford Econoline van involved in the wreck that left another driver injured.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Segura, now charged with accident involving personal injury or death.

Police said the hit-and-run collision happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. on October 16 at the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190.

The initial investigation revealed Segura was traveling south in the Econoline van and the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling north.

Police said the vehicles collided in the intersection after Segura failed to yield the right way, and turned into the intersection, striking the Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda, not yet identified by police, was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Police said Segura, who did not have permission to drive the van at the time of the wreck, fled the scene of the wreck without rendering aid.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.