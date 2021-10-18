Advertisement

Copperas Cove police identify alleged hit-and-run driver involved in wreck

Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was...
Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was driving a Ford Econoline van involved in the wreck that left another driver injured.(Copperas Cove Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was driving a Ford Econoline van involved in the wreck that left another driver injured.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Segura, now charged with accident involving personal injury or death.

Police said the hit-and-run collision happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. on October 16 at the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190.

The initial investigation revealed Segura was traveling south in the Econoline van and the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling north.

Police said the vehicles collided in the intersection after Segura failed to yield the right way, and turned into the intersection, striking the Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda, not yet identified by police, was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Police said Segura, who did not have permission to drive the van at the time of the wreck, fled the scene of the wreck without rendering aid.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19
The crash happened near the Coryell County line on I-14 west bound, just after the clear Creek...
Texas DPS investigating fatal accident near Killeen
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Connally ISD
Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says
Products containing delta-8 THC on the counter at GR8 Vapes in San Marcos on Oct. 20, 2021.
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling

Latest News

Micha Morgan was last seen in the Waco area on October 14, 2021.
Waco Police asking public for help locating runaway teenager
H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.
H-E-B to host city-wide job fair in Waco; hundreds of positions open
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others
Pizza vending machine at Fort Hood
Fort Hood gets a pizza ATM
From Fort Hood to Space Force
First Fort Hood soldier transitioning into the Space Force