Advertisement

Cowboys beat Patriots in Overtime thriller

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick.

The Cowboys have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began.

The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown, Mac Jones responded with a long touchdown pass, and Dallas tied it with a field goal before winning in OT.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The bodies of a woman and a 5-year-old girl were found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
Texas flooding sweeps vehicles away; bodies of woman and girl, 5, recovered
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Four injured in early morning shooting outside Killeen nightclub
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Later: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher accused of online solicitation of a minor now charged with stalking

Latest News

Baylor RB Abram Smith celebrates after one of his three touchdowns against BYU
Baylor earns Top 25 ranking with win over BYU
Baylor Runningback Abram Smith had 188 rush yards and three touchdowns in the team's win over...
Bears knock off No. 19 BYU
West outlasts Whitney
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: West grinds out win over Whitney
Robert Griffin III smiles with the Bulldog football team
Former Baylor QB, Heisman winner RGIII visits McGregor High School