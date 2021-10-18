Hit-and-run driver did not have permission to drive Econoline van involved in wreck, police say

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a driver who did not have permission to drive a Ford Econoline van involved in the wreck that left the driver of a Honda CRV injured.

The collision happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. on October 16 at the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of the Econoline van was traveling south and the driver of the Honda CRV was traveling north.

The vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right way, and turned into the intersection, striking the Honda CRV, police said.

The driver of the Honda, not yet identified by police, was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The person driving the Econoline van fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the operator of the van was not authorized by the owner to drive the vehicle,” police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

No one will ever ask your name. Any information you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important. Call Crime Stoppers today at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.

