Man found suffering from gunshot wound outside Club Legends in Killeen dies

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced Darian Nelson Barlow, 21, found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Club Legends on Saturday, has succumbed to his wounds.

Police said Barlow is the 14th person to be murdered in the City of Killeen this year. Police also said ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed at Club Legends this year.

Officers found Barlow and three other individuals wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of Club Legends at 308 S. 2nd Street at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Two men and a woman were transported to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. The third male victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. One of the victims, now identified as Barlow, was pronounced deceased at 5:17 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Police said this is the second murder of the year related to Club Legends. In the past year, officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service to the club, including 15 disturbances, eleven shots fired, two fights, two aggravated assaults and the two homicides.

“Given the amount in reported violence in this particular location, we as the community cannot allow this activity to go unchecked. The Killeen Police Department will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of our citizens,” stated Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

