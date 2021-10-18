Advertisement

Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor

Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a minor.



Anyone with information on where he is should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755 or dial 9-1-1.

“Anyone who assists Allen in eluding us, offering him a place to sleep, a car to drive, or food to eat, will also be charged,” warned the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

