Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a minor.

Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.

Anyone with information on where he is should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755 or dial 9-1-1.

“Anyone who assists Allen in eluding us, offering him a place to sleep, a car to drive, or food to eat, will also be charged,” warned the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.