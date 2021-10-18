Advertisement

Veteran North Texas police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

Officer Andy MacDonald, a 22-year veteran of the Grand Prarie Police Department.
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department announced one of its officers died Monday morning, Oct. 18 due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Andy MacDonald served the Grand Prairie community since 1999, the department said.

“We will never forget,” Grand Prairie Police said on Twitter.

“He was passionate about the community and served in our Community Services Division,” the department said in an email.

Officer MacDonald is survived by his wife.

No other details have been released.

