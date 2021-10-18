Waco-are girl turns heads singing National Anthem at Spurs game

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Local eighth grader Destiny Glockzin, 13, who has been turning heads with her singing of The Star-Spangled Banner for the last couple of years, caught the attention of the San Antonio Spurs and was allowed to perform the National Anthem at a home game earlier this month.

“It was an honor,” Destiny said. “And after I sang, people congratulated me and that was really cool.”

Destiny said the NBA team rolled out the red carpet for her. She was given an escort and a room with her name on the outside to get ready.

“I got my own star room, which made me feel really special,” she said.

It was an honor for her entire family, including her mom Elida, who has been helping Destiny appear in front of crowds to sing for years.

Elida said she has videos of her daughter singing songs from the time she was only two years old, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

“She sings at our home church of First Baptist Woodway. She sang at the Donut Dash for Shipley’s. She’s done songs for relatives at their weddings. She’ll even do a carol or two at Christmas at get-togethers,” Elida said.

Destiny got her first shot at singing for sporting events when Elida reached out to Baylor University.

“They invited her to come sing for the first time at a women’s volleyball game when she was 11,” she said.

She has also sung at multiple other Baylor sporting events, including men’s basketball, and even made the trip to college station to sing at Texas A&M.

But the Spurs invitation is the biggest one to date.

Even the proud mom said she was surprised when they invited the local girl for a performance.

“I emailed a bunch of teams in Texas,” Elida said. “I just would search and search and search and send emails and they’re one of the one who emailed me back to invite her. You hope but you just never know.”

Destiny has no other future performances on the schedule right now.

She says she hopes to peruse singing as a career when she’s older but if that doesn’t work out, she’s got her eyes set on law school.

