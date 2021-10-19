Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Woman with a “servant’s heart” works tirelessly to keep Gatesville Boys & Girls Club afloat

By Pete Sousa
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas - Today’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Gatesville, TX where a woman works tirelessly to keep the local Boys & Girls Club afloat.

It’s not quite Halloween, but Lisa Steward sure seemed a little spooked when she was surprised with the honor at the Boys & Girls Club Resale Shop in Gatesville.

Lisa works 7-days a week to drum up an eye opening amount of money that all goes to the clubs.

“We now give $15,000 a month to the Boys & Girls Club off of the money we make from this place.”, Lisa Steward, Be Remarkable recipient

So you can guess where the money presented to her by Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is going to go.

Cathy Long is a friend and coworker of Lisa and nominated her for the Be Remarkable Award. She just can’t talk enough of how Lisa inspires people and helps initiate change.

“We’re thankful that Lisa has brought this to the community. On “Snowmageddon” her and her husband both went to the county election place and they manned that the whole time bringing in people to safety who had no electricity. She even babysat a child while a woman was taken to work so that it was safe for the woman to go to work and safe for the child.”, Kathy Long, Nominator and Friend

But to Lisa, it’s all business as usual.

“What does it mean to you to have that servant’s heart?”, Pete Sousa, Be Remarkable

“That’s what I think we’re on Earth for. I don’t know what else to say I think that’s what we’re on Earth for.”, Lisa Steward

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Jellystone Park, camp resort coming to Groesbeck
9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher accused of online solicitation of a minor now charged with stalking

Latest News

It's not quite Halloween, but Lisa Steward sure seemed a little spooked when she was surprised...
Woman with a "servant's heart" works tirelessly to keep Gatesville Boys & Girls Club afloat
Bosqueville eighth grader Destiny Glockzin, 13, performed the National Anthem at a Spurs game...
Waco-area girl turns heads singing National Anthem at Spurs game
Humberto Benitez, 17, a senior at McGregor High School, was presented with the proclamation in...
McGregor student who saved life of man choking at restaurant honored by city
Lorena author Stephanie Wolfe kisses daughter, Addie.
Second book in Central Texas author’s ‘Authentically Addie’ series debuts to strong numbers