Be Remarkable: Woman with a “servant’s heart” works tirelessly to keep Gatesville Boys & Girls Club afloat

GATESVILLE, Texas - Today’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Gatesville, TX where a woman works tirelessly to keep the local Boys & Girls Club afloat.

It’s not quite Halloween, but Lisa Steward sure seemed a little spooked when she was surprised with the honor at the Boys & Girls Club Resale Shop in Gatesville.

Lisa works 7-days a week to drum up an eye opening amount of money that all goes to the clubs.

“We now give $15,000 a month to the Boys & Girls Club off of the money we make from this place.”, Lisa Steward, Be Remarkable recipient

So you can guess where the money presented to her by Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is going to go.

Cathy Long is a friend and coworker of Lisa and nominated her for the Be Remarkable Award. She just can’t talk enough of how Lisa inspires people and helps initiate change.

“We’re thankful that Lisa has brought this to the community. On “Snowmageddon” her and her husband both went to the county election place and they manned that the whole time bringing in people to safety who had no electricity. She even babysat a child while a woman was taken to work so that it was safe for the woman to go to work and safe for the child.”, Kathy Long, Nominator and Friend

But to Lisa, it’s all business as usual.

“What does it mean to you to have that servant’s heart?”, Pete Sousa, Be Remarkable

“That’s what I think we’re on Earth for. I don’t know what else to say I think that’s what we’re on Earth for.”, Lisa Steward

