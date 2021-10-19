Advertisement

Transfer options available in Central Texas for some former Vista College students

The space where students used to attend Killeen's Vista College remains empty. Now, some...
The space where students used to attend Killeen's Vista College remains empty. Now, some Central Texas entities are stepping in to help those impacted by the closure.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Efforts are underway to reach out to Vista College students impacted by the school’s recent shutdown.

Students and staff were notified of its sudden closure a little more than a week ago.

Central Texas College and the Training Center of Central Texas are now offering ways to help former students finish up training or degrees.

“There are a couple of programs where, if you have these two classes from Vista, it’s going to equal one of our classes here,” said Eva Hutchens, the associate dean of enrollment at Central Texas College.

Hutchins and her team identified courses that can benefit Vista students who need credit.

“These learning outcomes match what we have, therefore, we can grant credit as such,” Hutchens said.

Across town from CTX, The Training Center of Central Texas offers some medical training but specializes more in the electrical field.

“There’s still a great demand for trained people, trained trades people here in Central Texas,” said Reginald Hodges, the training center’s president and CEO.

The training center is also offering to offset tuition and fees, Hodges said.

“What we’re really trying to do is get these effected students back into the workforce, so they can get on into their careers,” Hodges said.

At Central Texas College, eligible students can be offered some emergency grants if they are caught up in issues with financial aid or VA benefits.

“So we can help them get some funding on file, even if the other two are still kind of in-progress,” Hutchens said. “So, it might add some time for those to come through.”

Those with the training center said there is a rolling schedule, so classes can start any month.

At Central Texas College, some students may even get registered for classes that started this week. But another set of eight-week courses start in early November.

In some cases, getting registration paperwork done could only take a day-or-two.

“And we do have a ton of programs, both on the academic and technical side,” Hutchens said. “So, there were a lot of programs that a student might’ve been involved in that we might have a similar pathway for.”

