Multiple people injured outside of a local restaurant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Waco police, there was an fight downtown between multiple people last night.

Officers say they received the call around 9 p.m.

The altercation occurred outside Fuzzy’s Taco shop on University Drive.

Police say, at one point, one of the individuals fired a handgun.

Authorities say multiple people were injured, but the injuries were non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

