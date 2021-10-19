Multiple people injured outside of a local restaurant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Waco police, there was an fight downtown between multiple people last night.
Officers say they received the call around 9 p.m.
The altercation occurred outside Fuzzy’s Taco shop on University Drive.
Police say, at one point, one of the individuals fired a handgun.
Authorities say multiple people were injured, but the injuries were non-life threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
