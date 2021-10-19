Advertisement

Texas sex offender who violated probation rules sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms

Christopher Mabe
Christopher Mabe(Ellis County Jail)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man, who had been given a form of probation, will now spend the rest of his life in prison for committing child sex offenses and not following the rules that would have allowed him to stay free.

Christopher Mabe, of Dallas, was convicted on two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

In 2016, two 13-year-old girls came forward saying Mabe had sexually abused them from when they were about 8 years old until they were 10.

The sexual abuse occurred in both Ellis and Tarrant Counties.

Since Mabe was 20 years old when the girls disclosed the abuse, he was charged as an adult. But the girls parents wanted Mabe to have a chance at rehabilitation since he committed the offenses when he was a teenager.

Honoring their wishes, the state ordered Mabe to complete deferred adjudication instead of going to prison. He pled guilty to the offenses in 2018 and was placed on community supervision for 10 years with conditions specific for sex offenders.

Mabe did not follow many of the required conditions of his community supervision, including failing to comply with the sex offender registration, consuming alcohol and illegal substances, being unsuccessfully discharged from sex offender treatment, violating child safety zones, and being in the presence of minors.

During his revocation hearing Ellis County officials testified that Mabe minimized the abuse perpetrated on the two girls, and that he failed to take full responsibility for his criminal conduct.

Officers said that even after they confronted Mabe with his violations, he explained that he knew he was going to get revoked, so he was going to do what he wanted to do anyway.

Prosecutors asked that Mabe be declared guilty and be sentenced to jail time with the sentences running consecutively. The judge agreed and found him to be guilty and sentenced him to two consecutive life terms.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
Multiple people injured outside of Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Several injured in altercation outside downtown Waco restaurant
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named among the top 50 in the state by Texas Monthly.
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named to Texas Monthly’s top 50 list

Latest News

Laura Weiser Erlandson, an associate professor at Texas A&M - Central Texas, is now in...
Killeen woman touts early detection as key to breast cancer remission
Kyndal Nipper, of Midland, Ga., who suffered a stillbirth after becoming ill with COVID-19 in...
COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
fastcast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients