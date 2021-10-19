Texas sex offender who violated probation rules sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man, who had been given a form of probation, will now spend the rest of his life in prison for committing child sex offenses and not following the rules that would have allowed him to stay free.

Christopher Mabe, of Dallas, was convicted on two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

In 2016, two 13-year-old girls came forward saying Mabe had sexually abused them from when they were about 8 years old until they were 10.

The sexual abuse occurred in both Ellis and Tarrant Counties.

Since Mabe was 20 years old when the girls disclosed the abuse, he was charged as an adult. But the girls parents wanted Mabe to have a chance at rehabilitation since he committed the offenses when he was a teenager.

Honoring their wishes, the state ordered Mabe to complete deferred adjudication instead of going to prison. He pled guilty to the offenses in 2018 and was placed on community supervision for 10 years with conditions specific for sex offenders.

Mabe did not follow many of the required conditions of his community supervision, including failing to comply with the sex offender registration, consuming alcohol and illegal substances, being unsuccessfully discharged from sex offender treatment, violating child safety zones, and being in the presence of minors.

During his revocation hearing Ellis County officials testified that Mabe minimized the abuse perpetrated on the two girls, and that he failed to take full responsibility for his criminal conduct.

Officers said that even after they confronted Mabe with his violations, he explained that he knew he was going to get revoked, so he was going to do what he wanted to do anyway.

Prosecutors asked that Mabe be declared guilty and be sentenced to jail time with the sentences running consecutively. The judge agreed and found him to be guilty and sentenced him to two consecutive life terms.

