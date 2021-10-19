Toys for Tots applications open now for families in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The beautiful weather makes it hard to believe Christmas is right around the corner, but it’s less than 70 days away, and that means it’s time to start thinking about Toys for Tots.

Sign-ups are underway for families in McLennan County. The Salvation Army of Waco started application appointments on Monday, but there are still appointments available.

Families who want to sign up can pick up an appointment letter from The Salvation Army Social Services office at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Major April Taylor said those letters already have the appointment times on them, so people should pick them up quickly, because once the appointment time passes, they won’t be made up.

“We think that we’re going to have the same needs as, as we’ve always had,” Major Taylor said. “However, the climate for everything is varied. So you’ve got people receiving those wonderful tax grants that we’re getting, but we also have those who are still not back to work.”

Major Taylor said the Toys for Tots application is also a chance to get other assistance.

“It’s really just an opportunity for us to go through look at their stuff, help them with Toys for Tots, but also look at the possibilities of other resources that are needed for that family.”

While the supply chain and concerns about getting items in time for the holidays has been making headlines, Major Taylor said they are going to do the best they can to get all the wishes fulfilled.

However, it’s important for people to get signed up early so they have an idea of how many donations are needed and to get ahead on planning.

“Everybody needs to be thinking, okay, how can I help and what can I do, because this is going to take time,” Major Taylor said. “It’s probably going to be a little slower than what we’ve had in the past, as far as collecting things and people getting motivated to do it. There’s just a lot going on in people’s world, it’s not just about today.”

Sign-ups are also underway in other areas of Central Texas.

BELL COUNTY AREA:

Families/Guardians should call first to schedule an appointment for either Temple area or Killeen area by calling 254-774-9996. Program is for families with children 12 years old or younger.

TEMPLE AREA: Appointments to complete applications will be held at the McLane Center of Hope, 419 West Avenue G, Temple, TX on any of the following dates: October 18-22, 2021, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm or 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm OR from October 25-29, 2021, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Schedule this appointment in advance by calling 254-774-9996.

KILLEEN AREA: Appointments to complete applications will be held at 201 West Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542 on any of the following dates: October 18-22, 2021, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm OR October 25-29, 2021, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Schedule this appointment in advance by calling 254-774-9996.



BOSQUE COUNTY AREA:

Clifton Area: Contact local churches

Meridian Area: Contact the Bosque County Child Welfare Board, Jona Sinstad, at 254-978-0937



CORYELL COUNTY: This information will be updated when available. Thank you for your patience.

HILL COUNTY:

Family/Guardian with children 12 years old and younger should contact The Salvation Army of Hill County to schedule an appointment to apply to receive Christmas toys. Appointments are being scheduled for October 15,18,19,21,29, and Nov. 4, 11. After this, families will be placed on a waiting list so please call ASAP.

Call for appointment with Carol Westbrook, telephone: 254-707-1401.

Office: The Salvation Army Hill County, 108 North Colorado Street, Whitney, TX



LAMPASSAS COUNTY:

In Adamsville, contact the Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department at (512) 556-1046.

In Kempner, contact the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, (512) 932-3993.

In Lampasas, family/guardian should contact the Lampasas Fire Department 512-556-3446.

In Lometa, TX, contact the Lometa Volunteer Fire Department at (512) 752-3333

In McLennan County, toy collection officially begins November 18, but people can start donating toys now to The Salvation Army Thrift Store at 4721 W. Waco Drive, and letting them know the donation is for Toys for Tots.

KWTX is partnering with The Salvation Army and the Marine Corps to collect toys. Donations can be dropped off at KWTX at 6700 American Plaza, with the final day to donate is Dec. 10. There will also be drop-off locations at area Walmarts, and once those are finalized, there will be more information on our website.

You can find more information and contact information on The Salvation Army’s website.

