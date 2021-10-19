Advertisement

Warmer than normal October weather for at least a week...

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We had a nice taste of fall weather over the weekend and to start out this week, but we are quickly returning to warmer than normal October weather over the next several days. Steady south winds are helping to increase humidity rates across Central Texas. That means we are replacing the cool and crisp air that we had with warmer and muggier air. Over night lows over the next few days will only drop down into the low-to-mid 60s, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s. This style of weather will hold on through the weekend and likely for the early part of next week as well.

Our next storm system, which should impact much of the western half of Canada and the United States is expected to swing through for the middle of next week. The strongest part of this storm system will be well to our north and that’s where the coldest temperatures will be but the cold front should move in on Wednesday. That front will bring us the chance for scattered showers & thunderstorms, along with some cooler temperatures to end out next week.

