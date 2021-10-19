Warmth and humidity are back for at least a week...

Remember this past weekend when high temperatures were in the 60s and 70s with morning lows in the 40s? Yeah, that’s all gone starting today for at least a week and potentially more. It may not be until November that we even sniff close to 40s for morning lows and consistent 50s in the morning, which is average for this time of year, may not return until the final few days of the month. Warmth and humidity will be around to stay until our next cold front moves through next Wednesday. Morning temperatures today will mostly begin in the mid-to-upper 50s, close to average, but there may be a few stray low 60s too. Morning partly cloudiness should give way to some afternoon sunshine today with late-day highs climbing close to average in the upper 70s and low 80s! While it will be a wonderful day, south wind will gust close to 20 or 25 MPH at times helping to pull humidity into the atmosphere.

Humidity hangs around Central Texas for the next week with daily afternoon dew points in the low-to-mid 60s. The humidity may be noticeable, but it thankfully isn’t anywhere close to the humidity we see from May through the summer. With the increase in humidity comes an increase in morning lows and afternoon highs. We’re forecasting highs to remain in the mid-80s, roughly between 83° and 86° each day through the weekend. Morning lows in the low 60s through Saturday should climb even higher next week as our next storm system approaches. Speaking of storm systems, the cold front that was set to move in and stall out Thursday potentially bringing some rain and a small temperature drop isn’t going to arrive. The next storm system, which should impact much of the western half of Canada and the United States is expected to swing through for the middle of next week. The strongest part of this storm system will be well to our north and that’s where the coldest temperatures will be but the cold front should move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thanks to the plethora of humidity that’ll be hanging around until next week, the front should spark storms. It’s too early for specifics on timing or the strength of those storms, but severe weather could be possible the front arrives which currently looks to happen late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.