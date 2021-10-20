Boil water notice issued for all of Killeen

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A boil water notice has been issued Tuesday night for all residents in Killeen.

“Quarterly water samples were taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines,” Killeen officials said in a news release.

All Residents are asked to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.

The Killeen Independent School District recommends students and employees bring a bottle of water with them to school tomorrow.

#SHARE: Good evening, Late this evening, KISD was made aware of a boil order for the entire city of Killeen. This boil... Posted by Killeen Independent School District on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

“All campuses will be open and breakfast and lunch will be served but we need everyone to bring a bottle of water [or two] with them tomorrow and through the duration of the boil order,” said KISD. “This does not impact campuses located on Fort Hood, Harker Heights, and Nolanville.”

Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.