Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for all of Killeen

Boil water notice issued Tuesday, for the entire city of Killeen. Residents are asked to boil...
Boil water notice issued Tuesday, for the entire city of Killeen. Residents are asked to boil all water.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A boil water notice has been issued Tuesday night for all residents in Killeen.

“Quarterly water samples were taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines,” Killeen officials said in a news release.

All Residents are asked to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.

The Killeen Independent School District recommends students and employees bring a bottle of water with them to school tomorrow.

#SHARE: Good evening, Late this evening, KISD was made aware of a boil order for the entire city of Killeen. This boil...

Posted by Killeen Independent School District on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

“All campuses will be open and breakfast and lunch will be served but we need everyone to bring a bottle of water [or two] with them tomorrow and through the duration of the boil order,” said KISD. “This does not impact campuses located on Fort Hood, Harker Heights, and Nolanville.”

Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Multiple people injured outside of Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Several injured in altercation outside downtown Waco restaurant
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named among the top 50 in the state by Texas Monthly.
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named to Texas Monthly’s top 50 list

Latest News

Breast cancer patient
Central Texas cancer survivor discusses importance of early detection
Maj. April Taylor
Toys For Tots application update
Julie Hays and Michael Oher
Julie Hays interviews Michael Oher, football player from 'The Blind Side'
Laura Weiser Erlandson, an associate professor at Texas A&M - Central Texas, is now in...
Killeen woman touts early detection as key to breast cancer remission