Central Texas school raises awareness about preventing bullying on ‘Unity Day’

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Schools across the country are raising awareness about bullying prevention on “Unity Day.”

The goal is to unite youth, parents, educators, businesses, and community members across the nation to emphasize the message that bullying is not acceptable and that all students deserve to be safe in school, online, and in the community.

“The focus is on promoting kindness, acceptance, and inclusion for everyone,” said Brandy Olivares, the parent and community outreach coordinator for Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.

“As an educator working in education, it just feels great to see our kids feel pride in themselves, pride in their friends, and pride in their teachers. We really, really work hard all year long to teach our kids to be good people,” said Olivares.

Students from Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy also set up multiple “belonging spots” throughout the school, areas where anyone can go to feel that they belong.

One of the teachers also created a “unity tree” with every leaf sharing a message of kindness.

For information and resources on how to combat bullying, visit Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

