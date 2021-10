MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Mexia’s Oliver Eves.

He started running to relieve stress, but ended up breaking school cross country records.

Eves is ranked third in the senior class at Mexia and plans to attend Texas A&M next year. He hopes to study engineering.

Congrats, Oliver Eves!

