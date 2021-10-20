Concerned parents meet with administrators to discuss rising violence at Indian Spring Middle School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Parents of children enrolled at Indian Spring Middle School met with school staff on Tuesday to discuss what they say is an increase in violence after the school took in students from G.W. Carver Middle School.

A fight on Friday sparked concern when the school went into a “secure hold” where police and other emergency personnel responded.

Parents say fights and bullying are a growing problem after a fire ravaged Carver Middle School and forced Waco ISD to send Carver students to Indian Spring.

The principal agreed with parents about the increase in violence on campus.

“In comparison to last year, when you look at the data from both Indian Spring and Carver, there’s probably been about a 10 to 15 percent increase in both student populations,” said Isaac Carrier, the principal of Indian Spring and Carver Middle Schools.

School officials invited families to come to discuss violence and answer questions which quickly became emotional.

Questions ranged from clarifying what happened to asking, “Are our children safe?”

“I feel like mental abuse was not addressed,” said Kimberly Evans, a concerned parent who attended the meeting.

“They are getting a pat on the hand, just ISS or suspension a couple of days. They are still going to come back to school and everything is going to keep going on and get worse and worse.”

Some parents feel so strongly, they mentioned leaving the school altogether.

“I don’t feel like my child is safe here,” Evans said.

School officials say the feelings of parents are not unnoticed. They have more procedures in place to try and help including more structured hall rules, more monitors around the school, and changing the process of dismissal for buses.

School leaders say this is just the beginning of conversations about how they can continue to support families and make them feel safe.

They say conversations at home make a difference and it’s going to take everyone working together.

