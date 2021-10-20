Advertisement

Highs Staying Warm For A While Until Next Week’s Rain Chances Arrive

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll stay fairly warm going through the evening with temperatures in the low 80′s until sunset. Afterwards we dip to the upper 60′s overnight, with morning lows well above average in the mid 60′s. It’ll be fairly muggy Thursday morning, becoming more comfortable going through the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 80′s with a few clouds going through Thursday afternoon.

The same pattern continues as we head into the weekend with highs staying in the mid 80s, possibly hitting the upper 80′s for some of you. Winds start picking up out of the south next week as our next disturbance moves in from the west. An upper-level trough will bring our next cold front to the area mid-week, with showers resulting on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the front moves out, more fall-like weather looks to return as highs will possibly dip into the mid 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Multiple people injured outside of Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Several injured in altercation outside downtown Waco restaurant
Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Staying Warm For A While Before Rain Chances Return Next Week
KWTX Fastcast Images
Notably warm mornings and warm afternoon temperatures won’t break for a while
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
fastcast
Warmer than normal October weather for at least a week...