Highs Staying Warm For A While Until Next Week’s Rain Chances Arrive

We’ll stay fairly warm going through the evening with temperatures in the low 80′s until sunset. Afterwards we dip to the upper 60′s overnight, with morning lows well above average in the mid 60′s. It’ll be fairly muggy Thursday morning, becoming more comfortable going through the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 80′s with a few clouds going through Thursday afternoon.

The same pattern continues as we head into the weekend with highs staying in the mid 80s, possibly hitting the upper 80′s for some of you. Winds start picking up out of the south next week as our next disturbance moves in from the west. An upper-level trough will bring our next cold front to the area mid-week, with showers resulting on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the front moves out, more fall-like weather looks to return as highs will possibly dip into the mid 70′s.

