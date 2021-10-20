I-35 reopened in Waco-area after slow-speed chase on I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 has been reopened in the wake of a police chase that shut down all northbound and southbound lanes near the Crest exit in the Lacy-Lakeview are Wednesday morning.

According to a traffic alert from TxDOT, the interstate closed just before 8:45 Wednesday morning because of a police chase on I-35 near Craven. Shortly after, another TxDOT report said all southbound mainlines were re-opened, and one northbound lane was re-opened.

Waco Police said a man will likely face charges of evading in a motor vehicle, after the chase on the highway.

Officer Garen Bynum said officers were responding to a call of an altercation between two men in the area of I-35 and New Road.

On the way to that call, they encountered a driver going as slow as eleven miles per hour.

Bynum noted how hazardous that can be when the interstate speed limit is much higher.

Officers tried to stop the driver but he kept heading north, at one point, stopping in Bellmead before starting again until he was finally stopped near Craven Avenue in Lacy Lakeview.

Bynum said a DPS trooper used the pit maneuver to stop the driver. The method is described as the driver of a patrol unit tapping the bumper of a vehicle from the rear side, causing it to spin out.

A K9 unit was used to help get the driver into custody and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Bynum said it was unclear whether this driver taken into custody had anything to do with the altercation.

Too other officers were sent to deal with that incident, but there’s no word on the outcome.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.