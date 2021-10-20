Advertisement

La. student charged with felonies in TikTok-inspired attack on disabled teacher

By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old student from Louisiana has been charged with felony counts that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison in relation to a video-recorded attack on a disabled high school teacher, WVUE reports.

Larrianna Jackson, 18, was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to the infirmed, announced District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office Tuesday.

Jackson was arrested Oct. 6 after video of an attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School spread online. Another student made a cellphone recording of what police allege was a premeditated attack on the 64-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman.

Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School, has been charged with felony counts that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(Covington Police Department)

Investigators said Jackson wanted to take part in a viral “Slap a Teacher” challenge spreading on TikTok. The social media platform denounced the dare and said it would remove any content related to it.

The Covington Police Department initially booked Jackson with battery of a school teacher, a crime punishable by 15 days to six months in jail. But after reviewing the case evidence, Montgomery’s office opted to charge Jackson with more serious felonies that expose the defendant to a potentially more severe penalty.

Jackson is to be arraigned on the charges Dec. 8 before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Richard A. Swartz.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Multiple people injured outside of Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Several injured in altercation outside downtown Waco restaurant
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named among the top 50 in the state by Texas Monthly.
Four Central Texas barbecue joints named to Texas Monthly’s top 50 list
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety

Latest News

People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Prosecutors allege that he killed her because she wanted a divorce to end a "toxic relationship."
California man arrested for murder of missing wife
Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU...
“Don’t confuse progress with victory”: Doctor warns of complacency as COVID numbers decline
ADDS FILE FOOTAGE - A woman walks past a TV screen showing a file footage of a North Korean...
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch