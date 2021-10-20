Advertisement

Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting death.
Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting death.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested Wednesday in College Station for the fatal shooting of another man in Forest Park, Georgia earlier this month.

College Station Police were called to the 1600 block of Welsh Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a welfare concern.

The person who called told police that several people were knocking on the window of an SUV because they didn’t think the person inside the vehicle was okay.

When CSPD arrived on the scene they found Gilberto Eugene Teran, 21, passed out in the back of the vehicle.

According to police, Teran told them that he did not live in College Station and lied several times about his name and date of birth.

As police were questioning Teran, an officer noticed a visible handgun tucked in between the headrest of the rear passenger’s seat above where Teran was sitting in the back seat of the car. Teran later told police that he bought the handgun at Post Oak Mall earlier this week. Teran also admitted to the police that he was under the influence of Xanax.

CSPD was able to contact the owner of the SUV and she identified Teran as another name, which Teran then claimed was his name. Police ran the names and birth dates Teran had given them, but no return was found.

Police searched the vehicle and found a bag with a Georgia driver’s license with his picture, identifying him as Gilberto Teran. Police say it was then that Teran confirmed his identity and informed police that he is a convicted felon.

Teran was placed under arrest for felon in possession of a firearm, failure to I.D. fugitive, along with his confirmed warrants out of Georgia.

According to our sister station WGCL, which is based in Atlanta, Teran had been on the run for more than a week before his arrest in College Station.

The Forest Park Police Department in Georgia says he is responsible for a shooting that killed 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Mitchell Street in Forest Park. When police arrived at the home, they found Bautista-Lopez shot to death. During the investigation, police identified Teran as the suspected shooter.

Teran is currently being held at the Brazos County Detention Center and is waiting to be transferred to Georgia.

