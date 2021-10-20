Notably warm mornings and warm afternoon temperatures won’t break for a while

The comfortably crisp and mild-to-warm afternoon temperatures from this past weekend through Tuesday are gone now that humidity has returned to Central Texas. For you fall weather fans, it won’t be until the later parts of next week that temperatures finally cool off closer to late-October norms. Until then, get used to the mugginess and the warm temperatures. Thanks to overnight clouds moving in, we’re starting out a little warmer than expected in the mid-60s pretty much across the board. Those clouds will be stubborn to break and we may not see a ton of sunshine until after lunch time. Clouds should keep morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s through 11 AM but we’ll warm quickly through the 70s into the low 80s late this afternoon. If clouds break earlier, we could see some mid-80s but if clouds last a bit longer than anticipated, highs may struggle to even reach 80° in some spots. Temperatures tomorrow morning may be a touch cooler than this morning thanks to less cloud coverage, but we’re still expecting to start in the low-to-mid 60s. The remnants of a weak front will turn the winds briefly from the north but there’s no cooler air with this system as we warm back into the mid-80s. A small drop in humidity Friday may start us in the low 60s but afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s.

Humidity rushes back in this weekend as breezy south winds return gusting between 20 and 30 MPH and that’ll really help to pull humidity through Central Texas. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s and could potentially even start out in the low 70s Sunday through Tuesday in a few spots. Skies will be generally clear Saturday outside of morning clouds but clouds Sunday morning may last into the afternoon. Warm air moving in from the south into the humid air mass may spark some quick-moving showers but those chances on Sunday are capped at 10% for now mainly all east of I-35 during the morning. The next chance for rain comes with a mid-week front Wednesday likely sparked some scattered showers and storms. The front may not bring a ton of cooler air, but it’ll bring drier air into Central Texas helping to drop temperatures into the 50s in the morning and mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s noteworthy that while confidence is high that a cold front moves through mid-week, some forecast model data suggests a different storm system could bring rain Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday. Confidence is low that early week rain will happen so rain chances remain out of the forecast for now.

