Off-duty Central Texas police officer struck and killed by alleged drunk driver

By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty officer from the Oakwood, Texas Police Department was killed early Monday morning, Oct 18 in a construction area of IH-635.

Mesquite Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. in the 21400 block of southbound IH-635 where they determined a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet, identified as Mitchell Rector, 36, of Buffalo, Texas died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Rector, an off-duty Oakwood Police Officer, was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the 2015 Infinity, identified as Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with the offense of intoxication manslaughter as a result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Division.

Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.(CBS DFW)

