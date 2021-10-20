Thieves take $70,000 worth of equipment from Texas A&M farm complex

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Texas A&M Police Department:

On October 19, 2021, the Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) received a report of a Burglary of a Building that occurred at the Texas A&M University Farm complex on F.M. 60 in Burleson County. The victim reported that the complex and entrance gate was locked on October 18, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm. On October 19, 2021, at 7:45 am, the victim discovered that the chain on the gate had been cut. Two buildings were burglarized in the complex. A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate value of the stolen items is $70,000.

The stolen truck is described as a 2012 Chevy 2500 extended cab, white in color, with an AgriLife logo on both sides of the truck. The truck did not have a tailgate.

The stolen UTV is described as a 2018 Kawasaki mule Pro FX and red in color.

The stolen skid steer is described as a John Deere 324 E with a bucket attachment and yellow in color.

Anyone having information pertaining to this crime or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

While universities are required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding personal protective measures.

All are encouraged to:

• Secure doors and buildings when leaving for the day.

• Secure valuables in locked rooms/buildings or take them with you whenever possible.

• Take your keys, do not leave them in the vehicle or hide them on the vehicle. Thieves know to look in popular hiding places.

• If you observe or have safety concerns, such as mechanical issues with doors or locks, report them to staff immediately.

• If you observe suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately.

