Toddler injured in wreck was not properly restrained, DPS says

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A one-year-old girl injured in a wreck Monday was not properly restrained in a child safety seat, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The wreck involving a BMW X3 and a Dodge Ram pickup happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. on FM 2837 near Water Well Road.

DPS said the preliminary investigation determined the driver of the BMW X3 was traveling east when the driver drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into the left side of a Dodge Ram traveling west.

The impact caused the driver of the Dodge to lose control of the pickup, exit the roadway and overturn, DPS said.

The driver of the BMW was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Both occupants of the Dodge, including the toddler, were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for possible injuries.

An investigation revealed the one-year-old girl was not restrained or in a child safety seat.

