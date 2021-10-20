Advertisement

Waco father regretted not getting vaccine before dying from COVID, wife says

Widow said vaccine kept her from falling ill
Barron family
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco father left behind his wife and two children after losing his battle with COVID-19.

“He tested positive on August 20,” said Modesta Barron, the wife of Arthur Barron.

“He was at home and everything was okay and then he got worse. August 27, he goes into the hospital. August 28, both of my kids tested positive.”

Modesta said she was able to continue to care for her husband, Arthur, during his month-long fight with COVID-19 thanks to two things: God and the vaccine.

“I was able to stay healthy enough to care for my husband and my kids, and my husband passed away September 20,” Modesta Barron said.

She saw him every day, precious moments leading up to his death. She was the only one in her household who was vaccinated and never caught the virus.

“He was in ICU. When they put him on the ventilator, I was there and I think the vaccine actually helped me stay healthy enough to be able and do that and, especially, care for my kids,” Modesta said.

Modesta said Arthur was against the vaccine, but that all changed before he died.

“He said he was going to jailbreak my microchip and give me HBO,” Modesta said laughing.

“He would joke about it, but he was adamant he didn’t want it. Then toward the end, before he went on a ventilator, he said he wished he had gotten it.”

She said she believes the vaccine could have saved her family and she hopes others won’t experience the same pain.

“I really feel like sometimes people are so focused on the fact that they don’t have to get the vaccine that they don’t stop to think about that fact that maybe they should,” Modesta said.

“It’s those who love you the most who have to see you suffer. It’s hard to see that person you love sitting there struggling for breath, struggling for air.”

Modesta documented her husband’s journey online to keep friends and family updated, but said she has since had people reaching out to say it helped them decide to get the vaccine. She says she hopes her family’s story can at least save one life.

It is Done 😔 My love WON his battle with COVID today and ran into the arms of our Jesus 🙌🏼 Words don’t have the power to...

Posted by Modesta Gallardo Barron on Monday, September 20, 2021

Next month would have been Arthur’s birthday, and to celebrate the day, his two children are making plans to get vaccinated.

Baylor Scott & White has a new resource to assist people in having conversations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more.

