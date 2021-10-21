Advertisement

LIVE: Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Barron family
Waco father regretted not getting vaccine before dying from COVID, wife says
Michael Oher (right) said he had no idea he'd leave Waco inspired by the life of Steven Torres...
NFL star who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ is himself inspired by story of Waco student
According to a TxDOT traffic alert, a police chase closed all lanes of I-35 near the Crest exit...
I-35 reopened in Waco area after slow-speed chase on I-35
Mitchell Daniel Rector
Off-duty Central Texas police officer struck and killed by alleged drunk driver

Latest News

A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor to four years and...
Judge sentences Minneapolis officer to maximum in woman's death
Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller