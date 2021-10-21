Club Legends to get increased security presence, more police patrols after deadly shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - No arrests have been made in the weekend shooting death of a 21-year-old man outside a Killeen nightclub and police are promising increased patrolling in the area near the club.

Club Legends, an after-hours club, typically remains open until 5 a.m. on weekends.

“This is one of those patterns that we’ve seen, especially, on the weekends,” said Killeen Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart, “This is one of those areas that we need to deploy our resources and that’s what we plan to do.”

Over the weekend, a shooting left Darian Barlow dead and three others wounded.

That is on top of a death in May, 10 other assaults and more than 100 calls to police since the club opened in December.

“We’ve noticed at this particular club there’s a lot of activity, more than what we would expect to see,” said Gearhart.

Club Legends Co-Owner Dawaun Ezell said he may change security inside and outside the club.

Currently, there are four to six armed security guards who stand at the front and some bouncers inside. Ezell is now weighing the possibility of having security walk around the parking lot to keep patrons safe.

“A lot of this unnecessary stuff. It falls on our shoulders, but that’s not what I’m here to provide,” Ezell said. “I’m here to provide a safe environment. I want people to come and enjoy their selves and go home safe.”

He also said many of the calls police respond to come from his security staff.

Following a discussion with Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, Ezell said police officers may be sent to help clear the parking lot when Legends closes.

“He (does not) want to shut us down. I don’t want to get shut down,” Ezell said, “I’m trying to provide a decent business.”

Ezell hopes an increased security and police presence will help mitigate violence.

“These incidents are, for the moment, contained at that particular area, so we don’t see it spilling out into the neighboring areas at this point,” Gearhart said.

