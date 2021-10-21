Advertisement

College Station roommates arrested after large amount of drugs found in safe

Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of College Station roommates are in jail after police arrested them for dealing drugs out of their home.

According to College Station police, they were called out to the Southwest Parkway apartment around 7:30 Tuesday evening for a burglary report.

The roommates, including Coleman Culbert, 18, and Peter Ansetti, 19, let officers search the home.

Police say they noticed the smell of marijuana and took a closer look at Culbert and Ansetti’s room. They reportedly found about 150 grams of illegal mushrooms, more than 60 THC vape devices, 15 grams of meth, and a small amount of cocaine in a safe.

The two are charged with several counts of manufacture and delivery as well as several drug possession charges.

