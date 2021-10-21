Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Thursday confirmed Ana Delgado, a member of the Connally Primary School cafeteria staff, died after recently undergoing medical procedures.

“It is with deep sadness that Connally ISD shares the news of the loss of Connally ISD staff member Mrs. Ana Delgado. Mrs. Delgado was a member of the Connally Primary School cafeteria staff and had been employed with CISD since 2006,” the school district said in a statement released to the media.

Connally ISD said Delgado passed away on October 20, 2021.

Delgado did not die as a result of COVID-19 as originally reported by another local news outlet. “After recovering from her battle with COVID, she was scheduled to have additional non-COVID related medical procedures to maintain her health and well-being,” the school district said.

“Unfortunately, she was unable to recover from those additional procedures. Mrs. Delgado will be greatly missed by her CISD family. Please keep her friends and family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

