Advertisement

Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Thursday confirmed Ana Delgado, a member of the Connally Primary School cafeteria staff, died after recently undergoing medical procedures.

“It is with deep sadness that Connally ISD shares the news of the loss of Connally ISD staff member Mrs. Ana Delgado. Mrs. Delgado was a member of the Connally Primary School cafeteria staff and had been employed with CISD since 2006,” the school district said in a statement released to the media.

Connally ISD said Delgado passed away on October 20, 2021.

Delgado did not die as a result of COVID-19 as originally reported by another local news outlet. “After recovering from her battle with COVID, she was scheduled to have additional non-COVID related medical procedures to maintain her health and well-being,” the school district said.

“Unfortunately, she was unable to recover from those additional procedures.  Mrs. Delgado will be greatly missed by her CISD family.  Please keep her friends and family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Barron family
Waco father regretted not getting vaccine before dying from COVID, wife says
Michael Oher (right) said he had no idea he'd leave Waco inspired by the life of Steven Torres...
NFL star who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ is himself inspired by story of Waco student
According to a TxDOT traffic alert, a police chase closed all lanes of I-35 near the Crest exit...
I-35 reopened in Waco area after slow-speed chase on I-35
Mitchell Daniel Rector
Off-duty Central Texas police officer struck and killed by alleged drunk driver

Latest News

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19
Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU...
“Don’t confuse progress with victory”: Doctor warns of complacency as COVID numbers decline
“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated
Laura Weiser Erlandson, an associate professor at Texas A&M - Central Texas, is now in...
Killeen woman touts early detection as key to breast cancer remission