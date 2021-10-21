Dr Pepper Museum in Waco offering new paranormal tour experience

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute is offering updated paranormal experiences just in time for Halloween and it’s one of just many new experiences added to the historic museum lately.

The experience is two-hour tour which takes guests to locations of the museum off limits to the public, including the basement. Employees said the staff there has experienced paranormal activity for years - including floating orbs, shadow figures, voices, apparitions and overwhelming emotions.

The haunted tour is being offered every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October, and at least once or twice a month throughout the rest of the year.

“A team of professional investigators deemed it haunted based on the evidence they found,” said Maty Beth Farrell, Director of Development and Communications.

The revamped paranormal experience is just one of many new additions to the home of Dr Pepper in recent months.

“The museum has really changed,” Farrell said. “If you haven’t been in a while , especially locals, we would like you to see what we have going on.”

Farrell said another new offering is the Extreme Pepper Experience. “It’s a private tour at the museum for extreme Dr Pepper fans,” she said.

After listening to feedback from museumgoers who wanted to touch and taste more, the group added a “taste a soda” or “make a soda” experience.

The museum describes making the soda as “stepping into the role of a sensory scientist by sampling distinctively different sodas,” including your choice “of a flight of Keurig Dr Pepper sodas or a flight of unique flavor sodas.”

Saturday, the nonprofit is hosting a “Dr Pupper” community event where you are invited to bring your dog to the lawn for food and fun.

The Humane Society of Central Texas will be on hand with adoptable dogs.

The Dr Pepper Museum was also this week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion.

They were recognized on the field at the Baylor homecoming game Saturday and will be given a free marketing campaign and leadership training.

For more information or to book a tour you can go to www.drpeppermuseum.com

