Keeping The Warmth With A Few Spotty Showers Coming Our Way

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We stay warm again going through the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s until 7pm. We dip to the upper 70′s right before sunset, with cooler temperatures going into your Friday. We’ll have lows in the mid to upper 50′s for the morning commute, with highs getting into the mid 80′s again during the afternoon.

The same weather pattern continues going through the weekend, with only a couple of spotty showers expected. A few spotty showers will pass through the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, with a couple of spotty showers passing through all of Central Texas on Sunday. We’re dry on Monday but our next cold front approaches on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances during the morning hours. We’ll start to feel a change Wednesday afternoon, but the biggest change arrives on Friday when dew points drop more and overnight lows return to the 50′s. Fall weather looks to stay with us afterwards going into next weekend.

