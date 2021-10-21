Advertisement

Kent Moore Cabinets’ employee wounded in April mass shooting receives hero’s welcome

Nathan Whited was shot multiple times after he tried to de-escalate the workplace shooting in April.
Nathan Whited was welcomed back by his work family. It was his first time back at Kent Moore Cabinets following April's mass shooting.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent More Cabinets employees had a special celebration Thursday morning.

An employee who was shot multiple times while trying to de-escalate the situation during April’s mass workplace shooting, was back for the first time. Nathan Whited turns 30 next week but had a big party today, celebrating his first trip back to Kent Moore Cabinets.

Whited underwent 23 surgeries for his wounds. He’s back on his feet but still has a long road to recovery. During the celebration he received special recognition and was also the company’s employee of the year.

On April 8, a disgruntled employee opened fire soon after employees returned from their second break. Whited was shot multiple times, with his own brother, another employee, pulling him out after the shooting. Ultimately one person was killed and six people, including a DPS trooper, were injured.

But Whited is looking forward to getting back to work soon.

”I’m feeling great. I’m really glad I get to see my coworkers. You know the last time I’ve seen them it was kind of bad or whatever so now you know just glad to see everybody back doing good and happy and smiling, so you know it makes me feel good. It makes me feel really good,” said Whited.

He’s appreciative of the community’s support.

“You know God’s been looking out for me and helping me get through this process,” he said.

“Nathan intervened with the shooter, tried to talk him down you know just, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ and then took five bullets himself, and I think those are definitely other lives that could have been lost had those bullets gone somewhere else,” said Casey Moore, Kent Moore Cabinets President and CEO.

“He has the biggest heart ever, nowadays you need the love and kindness of anybody, but yeah its’ been a long rough road, I’ve been with him since day one,” said Lenita Whited, Nathan’s mother. “I haven’t left his side pretty much and I am amazed at the progress he has made because they have said he shouldn’t be walking, talking.”

Nathan still has some recovery ahead of him. He won’t officially be back at work until next year, but today he was surprised as the company’s employee of the year.

“He saved lives and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for stepping in and doing what he did. He was the obvious choice for employee of the year,” added Casey Moore.

“I just want to thank everybody for their prayers and their guidance on helping me get through this. If it wasn’t for them and God I don’t know what would have happened,” said Nathan.

Another employee is still undergoing rehab before they can return to work.

The shooter is awaiting trial for murder, aggravated assault and attempted capital murder.

