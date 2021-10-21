Advertisement

Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling COVID-19.(Grace Gardens Funeral Home)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Kristi Rinewalt Fuller, the high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD, passed away on October 19 after battling COVID-19.

“Kristi was a proud Lorena graduate, a valued Lorena ISD employee and community member, and an excellent leader who will be missed by students, staff, and the greater Lorena ISD community,” Lorena ISD said in a statement.

“Our prayers and condolences are with her family at this most difficult time.”

A Go Fund Me account set up by Fuller’s daughter before her mother’s passing revealed Fuller had been in the hospital battling the novel coronavirus.

“My beautiful mother has been in the hospital for close to three weeks now due to COVID-19 and pneumonia,” the page states.

“The past week she has been fighting for her life on a ventilator in the ICU. While she is still fighting, my family and I decided to start a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical bills. We would really appreciate any support YOU have to offer. Thank y’all for the constant prayers during this time,” the daughter wrote.

