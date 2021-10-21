Advertisement

Temple ISD proposes bond to upgrade facilities and Wildcat Stadium

Temple ISD students participate in a homecoming parade outside Wildcat Stadium on October 20,...
Temple ISD students participate in a homecoming parade outside Wildcat Stadium on October 20, 2021.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD is hoping the community will vote in favor of renovations at Wildcat Stadium and other facilities.

The district hosted a homecoming pep rally and parade Wednesday evening to show school spirit in support.

“That stadium was built in 1965 and it’s a recognized stadium across the state,” said Superintendent Bobby Ott.

“However, the restrooms are still 1965, fencing is still 1965, a lot of the seats, the basic track, so there’s a number of things we have to do to preserve our historical stadium.”

The proposed bond that will be voted on in November will also provide upgrades in security and fine arts, while providing funding for a new elementary school.

“It’s an investment into our communities and our students,” said Dan Posey, president of the board of trustees.

“We have to keep our facilities up and this is for our kids.”

If approved on election day, the bond will cost taxpayers around $184.9 million. The bond will be paid over the next five to ten years by raising taxes by 12 cents a month.

While the rise may concern some local taxpayers, Ott says the bond proposal is under budget and there’s no need for concern.

“I want to remind the community that we’ve lowered the tax rate by 16 and a half cents in the last three years,” he said.

“So, we’re still four cents to the hood which is a good thing.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Multiple people injured outside of Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Several injured in altercation outside downtown Waco restaurant
Authorities execute a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Bosque Street.
Authorities in Central Texas arrest man, woman after finding meth inside home
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Killeen police are stepping up patrol after a club shooting that left one man dead and three...
Club Legends to get increased security presence, more police patrols after deadly shooting
Quinasha Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car
Mitchell Daniel Rector
Off-duty Central Texas police officer struck and killed by alleged drunk driver
Wacoan Steven Torres with NFL star Michael Oher
NFL star who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ is himself inspired by story of Waco student