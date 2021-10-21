Temple ISD proposes bond to upgrade facilities and Wildcat Stadium

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD is hoping the community will vote in favor of renovations at Wildcat Stadium and other facilities.

The district hosted a homecoming pep rally and parade Wednesday evening to show school spirit in support.

“That stadium was built in 1965 and it’s a recognized stadium across the state,” said Superintendent Bobby Ott.

“However, the restrooms are still 1965, fencing is still 1965, a lot of the seats, the basic track, so there’s a number of things we have to do to preserve our historical stadium.”

The proposed bond that will be voted on in November will also provide upgrades in security and fine arts, while providing funding for a new elementary school.

“It’s an investment into our communities and our students,” said Dan Posey, president of the board of trustees.

“We have to keep our facilities up and this is for our kids.”

If approved on election day, the bond will cost taxpayers around $184.9 million. The bond will be paid over the next five to ten years by raising taxes by 12 cents a month.

While the rise may concern some local taxpayers, Ott says the bond proposal is under budget and there’s no need for concern.

“I want to remind the community that we’ve lowered the tax rate by 16 and a half cents in the last three years,” he said.

“So, we’re still four cents to the hood which is a good thing.”

