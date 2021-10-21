Advertisement

Texas fugitive wanted for murder stabs, kills father



By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police announced Fidel Macedo, 40, has been charged with murder for the stabbing death of his father Fidelmar Macedo, 60.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 11223 Sandstone Street.

Police said officers were flagged down by witnesses who alerted them to a disturbance at a nearby residence.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the elder Macedo unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Police said he had suffered a stabbing wound to his torso and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the junior Macedo was responsible for the death of his father.

Macedo was arrested without incident.

At the time he allegedly murdered his father, Fidel Macedo was a fugitive wanted for his involvement in an unrelated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

