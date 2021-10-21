Very weak front today doesn’t do much for us but next week’s front will

We’re solidly in the middle of cold front season and we’re eagerly anticipating our next big front that’ll arrive next week bringing us rain and cooler temperatures. Believe it or not, we have another cold front that’ll slide through today but this front brings us nearly no sensible weather changes and will only help to briefly shift our winds. Today’s front eases through gradually during the day and shifts winds to come from the north. Those winds will be only as high as about 10 MPH so there won’t be any cooler air being pulled into the area. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s should warm back into the low-to-mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain isn’t expected to fall from today’s front during the day but there will be a chance for a few isolated showers to move in from West Texas tonight. Tonight’s rain chances are capped at 10% since any rain that falls should be few and far between and won’t be particularly heavy. Today’s front may drop overnight temperatures a touch but we’re still going to start out warmer than normal in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday morning.

Today’s front gets pushed back north as a warm front Friday and it’s going to be a very toasty weekend by late October standards. We’re expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday with generally sunny skies Saturday. Highs Friday in the low-to-mid 80s should reach the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday. Saturday’s forecast high near 87° is only 2 degrees off of the record high of 89. We should be back in the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday too with a low chance of a stray shower east of I-35 under partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will also be warmer too and we will start the day in the mid-60s Saturday and then start out close to 70° Sunday. Highs peak in the upper 80s next Monday and stay elevated in the mid-80s (at least) Tuesday ahead of a mid-week cold front. Next week’s front should slide through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us the best chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After the front clears, expect a gradual drop in humidity and temperatures. We’re expecting late-week highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.