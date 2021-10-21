Veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy dies from complications related to COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff on Thursday announced the death of veteran Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Sieman, 39, from COVID-19 complications.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Sieman’s grieving family, loved ones, and colleagues,” said the sheriff’s office in social media post.

Sieman, who had served with the sheriff’s office since 2016, had been battling COVID-19 in a hospital for more than a month.

Sieman is survived by his wife and son.

