1 dead after overnight shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of south 12th Street on October 21st around 10:30 PM.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male who’d been shot.

The officers immediately began life saving measures, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting victim has been identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

According to police, multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene.

If you have any information about this shooting, please reach out to the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes, or you can stay anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

This is the City of Waco’s 15th Criminal Homicide investigation this year.

