Advertisement

1 dead after overnight shooting

Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1(KWTX (file))
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of south 12th Street on October 21st around 10:30 PM.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male who’d been shot.

The officers immediately began life saving measures, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting victim has been identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

According to police, multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene.

If you have any information about this shooting, please reach out to the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes, or you can stay anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

This is the City of Waco’s 15th Criminal Homicide investigation this year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Connally ISD
Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says
People are upset about photos circulating on social media which capture Baylor fans mocking BYU...
Mocking Mormons: Controversy erupts over Baylor homecoming photos circulating on social media
Products containing delta-8 THC on the counter at GR8 Vapes in San Marcos on Oct. 20, 2021.
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling

Latest News

Crews responded to an early morning fire at a garage in Waco.
Crews respond to a garage fire in Waco
Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe
The crash happened near the Coryell County line on I-14 west bound, just after the clear Creek...
Texas DPS investigating fatal accident near Killeen